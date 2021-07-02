Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,184 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $3,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKTR. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 502,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,054,000 after acquiring an additional 237,033 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 8,863 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $513,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,515,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,319,000 after acquiring an additional 129,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 11,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $211,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,972,175.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $144,533.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,109. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $17.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.52. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $26.75.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.15 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.12% and a negative net margin of 340.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NKTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

Nektar Therapeutics operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company researches and develops pipeline of investigational medicines in oncology, immunology, and virology, as well as a portfolio of approved partnered medicines. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

