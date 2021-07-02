Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 239 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLT has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.07.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $256.51 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.88 and a 12-month high of $295.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $273.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.45.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $608.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.61 million. On average, research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.