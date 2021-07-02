Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,309 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Fortive by 4,873,160.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 243,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,256,000 after purchasing an additional 243,658 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Fortive by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fortive by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 97,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,932,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Fortive by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 157,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,175,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in Fortive by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 99,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

In other news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $99,124,641.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,467,716.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $4,194,867.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,822,524.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FTV opened at $70.59 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $60.82 and a 1-year high of $82.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.