Multiplier Hits Market Cap of $4.60 Million (MXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:MXX) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 2nd. One Multiplier coin can currently be purchased for $0.0501 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Multiplier has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar. Multiplier has a total market cap of $4.60 million and approximately $48,509.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Multiplier alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00045039 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00128502 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.87 or 0.00167758 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000165 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,369.30 or 1.00203862 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Multiplier Coin Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 259,510,903 coins and its circulating supply is 91,993,773 coins. The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Multiplier Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multiplier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Multiplier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Multiplier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Multiplier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.