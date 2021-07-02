Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) PT Raised to C$7.00 at TD Securities

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MRT.UN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$5.50 target price on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of MRT.UN opened at C$6.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$6.21. The stock has a market cap of C$425.20 million and a PE ratio of -1.67. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a 1 year low of C$4.20 and a 1 year high of C$7.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.99.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

