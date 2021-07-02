Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF)

AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of AVEVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Investec upgraded shares of AVEVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of AVEVA Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS AVEVF remained flat at $$52.75 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.20. AVEVA Group has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $68.65.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

