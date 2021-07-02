Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Short Interest Update

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a decline of 57.8% from the May 31st total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

EDD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.11. 2,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,834. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDD. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 12,071 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

