Morgan Stanley Boosts Gartner (NYSE:IT) Price Target to $266.00

Gartner (NYSE:IT) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $266.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gartner from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Gartner from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $205.67.

Get Gartner alerts:

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $248.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.59. Gartner has a one year low of $115.86 and a one year high of $249.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $228.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $203,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,245,296. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 6,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.28, for a total transaction of $1,447,286.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,312,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,722 shares of company stock valued at $14,090,952 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Gartner by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Gartner by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.