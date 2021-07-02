MoonTools (MOONS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $645,302.92

MoonTools (CURRENCY:MOONS) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. One MoonTools coin can currently be purchased for about $23.47 or 0.00070811 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MoonTools has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. MoonTools has a market cap of $645,302.92 and approximately $161.00 worth of MoonTools was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003019 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00045103 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00132246 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.92 or 0.00168757 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000156 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,961.72 or 0.99467701 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002920 BTC.

MoonTools Profile

MoonTools’ total supply is 50,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,500 coins. MoonTools’ official Twitter account is @moontoolsio . The official website for MoonTools is www.moontools.io

Buying and Selling MoonTools

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonTools directly using U.S. dollars.

