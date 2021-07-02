Montag A & Associates Inc. Invests $727,000 in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 31,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $16,207,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,072,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,388,000 after acquiring an additional 254,732 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 411,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,418,000 after acquiring an additional 40,629 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 207,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 126,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 31,988 shares during the last quarter.

MJ opened at $20.62 on Friday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $34.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.85.

