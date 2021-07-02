Montag A & Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. owned 0.06% of Winnebago Industries worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 6,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 1,261.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

WGO opened at $70.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.64. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 2.01. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.33 and a 12 month high of $87.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $960.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 138.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WGO shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.54.

Winnebago Industries Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.