Montag A & Associates Inc. Acquires 150 Shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 288.0% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 97 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 144.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period.

Get iShares Transportation Average ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS IYT opened at $263.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.01. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 12-month low of $157.65 and a 12-month high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Read More: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Transportation Average ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Transportation Average ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.