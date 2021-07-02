Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $4,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPWR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,837,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $673,056,000 after acquiring an additional 905,612 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth $147,100,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 650,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,579,000 after buying an additional 279,897 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 805,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,651,000 after buying an additional 242,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth $52,557,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $370.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $345.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.54, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.89. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $235.34 and a 12-month high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

In related news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.27, for a total transaction of $553,905.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,880,658.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.40, for a total value of $2,767,545.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,018,373 shares in the company, valued at $332,396,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,520 shares of company stock worth $14,179,756 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.89.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

