Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment has raised its dividend payment by 4.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

MNR traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,789. The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.97. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.79.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.20. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 59.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on MNR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

About Monmouth Real Estate Investment

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

