Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.
Monmouth Real Estate Investment has raised its dividend payment by 4.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
MNR traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,789. The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.97. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.79.
Several analysts have commented on MNR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.
About Monmouth Real Estate Investment
Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.
