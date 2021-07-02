Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Takes $207,000 Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,766 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at about $906,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 222,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,666,000 after buying an additional 137,171 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ZION. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.61.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $147,125.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,070.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 14,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $754,581.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,710.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,197 shares of company stock worth $2,392,714 over the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZION stock opened at $53.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $27.55 and a fifty-two week high of $60.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.59.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

