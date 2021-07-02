Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 45,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Zoetis by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,817,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,216,000 after buying an additional 228,477 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 54,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its stake in Zoetis by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 44,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Zoetis by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 418,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,899,000 after buying an additional 24,796 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTS opened at $189.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.23. The company has a market cap of $89.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.02, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.65. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.34 and a 12 month high of $189.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ZTS. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.38.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

