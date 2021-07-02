Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,285 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 19.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. JBF Capital Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3,502.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 36,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 35,020 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $33.96 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $30.64 and a twelve month high of $45.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.01.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

