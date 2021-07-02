Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $268,000 Investment in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 27,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

In related news, EVP Rajan Gajaria purchased 2,600 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.67 per share, with a total value of $129,142.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $1,468,110.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTVA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.21.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $44.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.67%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.