Monero Classic (XMC) Trading Down 2.5% Over Last 7 Days

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 2nd. Over the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $6.63 million and $23,999.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00001037 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $207.86 or 0.00623690 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 65.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001614 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

