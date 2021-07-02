Modern Investment Coin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $120,591.00 (MODIC)

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 1st. Over the last week, Modern Investment Coin has traded 68.2% lower against the US dollar. One Modern Investment Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0652 or 0.00000196 BTC on major exchanges. Modern Investment Coin has a total market capitalization of $374,063.31 and approximately $120,591.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00023281 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00008272 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000362 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000145 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 47.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000825 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Modern Investment Coin

Buying and Selling Modern Investment Coin

