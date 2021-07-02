Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT plc Declares Dividend of GBX 5 (LON:MIG4)

Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT plc (LON:MIG4) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Friday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of MIG4 opened at GBX 92.50 ($1.21) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £77.42 million and a P/E ratio of 5.35. Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 52.50 ($0.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 94 ($1.23). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 89.45.

Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT Company Profile

Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT Plc is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The Company’s objective is to provide investors with a regular income stream by way of tax-free dividends and to generate capital growth through portfolio realizations, which can be distributed by way of additional tax-free dividends, while continuing at all times to qualify as a VCT.

