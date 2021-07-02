Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 33 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 63 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 66 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $421.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $424.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.56. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $289.19 and a fifty-two week high of $457.79.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.54 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TDY shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $504.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.00.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

