Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Makes New $461,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Finland ETF (BATS:EFNL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Finland ETF (BATS:EFNL) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marotta Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Finland ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 77,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Finland ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Finland ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,198,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Finland ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Finland ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,510,000.

Shares of BATS EFNL opened at $49.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.94. iShares MSCI Finland ETF has a 12-month low of $34.51 and a 12-month high of $43.37.

