Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CE. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Celanese by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 121,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,785,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Celanese by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Celanese by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 81,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,642,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in Celanese by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 38,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Celanese by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Alembic Global Advisors lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.71.

Shares of CE opened at $153.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.23. The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $83.09 and a 1-year high of $171.00.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

