Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $602,000 Stock Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 54.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in G. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Genpact by 953.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Genpact by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Genpact by 268.7% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. 97.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total value of $3,119,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 693,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,921,106.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $3,368,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,905,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,625 shares of company stock worth $9,638,944 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of G opened at $45.73 on Friday. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $33.91 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.42.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. Genpact had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.57 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

