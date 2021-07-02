Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $533,000 Stock Holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,263 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 37.4% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 36,759 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 10,012 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the first quarter worth $15,326,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 26.9% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 51,023 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 10,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil during the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. 6.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMX opened at $14.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $11.59 and a one year high of $16.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.70.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.30). América Móvil had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.98%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. América Móvil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

