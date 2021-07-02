Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The AES were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in The AES by 18.9% during the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 59,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of The AES by 14.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 296,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,940,000 after buying an additional 38,357 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The AES by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,983,000 after buying an additional 207,878 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The AES during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The AES by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 240,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,640,000 after buying an additional 131,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Get The AES alerts:

AES stock opened at $26.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.81. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $29.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 26.18%. The AES’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

AES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.