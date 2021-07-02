Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys New Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SMAR. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

SMAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.81.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $72.15 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $85.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.44 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.02.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.76 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $73,460.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,036.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $1,302,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 312,265 shares of company stock worth $20,158,336 in the last ninety days. 6.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

