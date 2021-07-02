Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 376,080 Shares of Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) by 187.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 576,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376,080 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Uxin worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Uxin by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,417,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 879,766 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uxin during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uxin by 73.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 472,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Uxin by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,121,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,831,000 after buying an additional 46,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uxin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 20.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UXIN stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. Uxin Limited has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $5.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.54.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.48 million during the quarter.

Uxin Profile

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, operates a used car e-commerce platform in China. It provides selection of used cars, evaluation of car condition, various car-related value-added products and services, and supporting services to online used car transactions under the Uxin Used Car brand; and operates Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

