Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 30,202 Shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) by 82.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,202 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Homology Medicines were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIXX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Homology Medicines by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,441,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,857,000 after purchasing an additional 492,605 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Homology Medicines by 592.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 457,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 391,522 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Homology Medicines by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,865,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,960,000 after purchasing an additional 101,988 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Homology Medicines by 13.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 64,620 shares during the period. Finally, AAFCPAs Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Homology Medicines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $675,000. 50.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FIXX opened at $7.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of -0.41. Homology Medicines, Inc. has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $17.34.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $29.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.78 million. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 49.59% and a negative net margin of 300.57%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Homology Medicines, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FIXX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Homology Medicines from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Homology Medicines from $37.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

Featured Article: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX).

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.