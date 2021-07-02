Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 40,129 Shares of Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,129 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Central Puerto were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Central Puerto by 6,923.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 13,777 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Central Puerto by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Puerto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $368,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Puerto by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,945,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 107,636 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Central Puerto by 55.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,331,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,429,000 after purchasing an additional 829,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CEPU opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.29. Central Puerto S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $378.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Central Puerto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Puerto from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

About Central Puerto

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. It also produces steam. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and seven wind farms with a total installed capacity of 4,709 MW.

