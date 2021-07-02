Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund stock opened at $10.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.26. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $10.76.

Get Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 9,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $93,365.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 136,408 shares of company stock worth $1,456,252.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.