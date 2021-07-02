Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.350-$6.650 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $1.530-$1.690 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $169.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.36. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $108.63 and a fifty-two week high of $172.33. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). The business had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 15.76%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 63.76%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a sector perform rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $151.82.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 12,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $1,842,361.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,664,083.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total value of $687,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,790,401.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,671 shares of company stock worth $7,103,280 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

