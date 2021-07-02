Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Receives Buy Rating from Susquehanna

Susquehanna reissued their buy rating on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $150.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

MU has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised Micron Technology from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Micron Technology from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $114.61.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $80.11 on Thursday. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $89.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.17.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $677,031.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,235.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total transaction of $2,341,054.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,466,969.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,981 shares of company stock valued at $8,813,216 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $906,961,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,674,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057,189 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Micron Technology by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $557,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,179 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 652.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,355,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $252,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $173,209,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

