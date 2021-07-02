Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) Declares Dividend of $0.09

Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share on Friday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Micro Focus International stock opened at GBX 458 ($5.98) on Friday. Micro Focus International has a one year low of GBX 205.80 ($2.69) and a one year high of GBX 596.20 ($7.79). The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 507.41. The company has a market cap of £1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 422.14 ($5.52).

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

