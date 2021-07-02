Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 8,127 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 470,502 shares.The stock last traded at $6.18 and had previously closed at $6.39.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.38.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
Micro Focus International Company Profile (NYSE:MFGP)
Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.
