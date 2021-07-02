Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 8,127 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 470,502 shares.The stock last traded at $6.18 and had previously closed at $6.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Micro Focus International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,861,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Micro Focus International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Micro Focus International by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 22,970 shares in the last quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. increased its holdings in Micro Focus International by 1,587.3% during the 1st quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. now owns 48,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 45,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Micro Focus International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $554,000. 13.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micro Focus International Company Profile (NYSE:MFGP)

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

