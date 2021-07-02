Michael Demurjian Sells 20,000 Shares of Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,478,546 shares in the company, valued at $32,311,680.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Michael Demurjian also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tyme Technologies alerts:

On Monday, June 21st, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total transaction of $25,200.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $28,600.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $32,200.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $31,600.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $27,000.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total transaction of $26,200.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $24,600.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total transaction of $30,800.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $29,000.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $31,400.00.

TYME opened at $1.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.40. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $4.99. The firm has a market cap of $211.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tyme Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 250,552 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 377.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 149,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 378,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.69% of the company’s stock.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyme Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyme Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.