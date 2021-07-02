MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0267 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th.
NYSE:MIN traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $3.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,387. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $3.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.70.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile
