MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0267 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th.

NYSE:MIN traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $3.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,387. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $3.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.70.

Get MFS Intermediate Income Trust alerts:

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.