MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0267 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th.
MIN traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,387. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $3.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.70.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile
See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.