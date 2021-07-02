Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group raised Meyer Burger Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MYBUF opened at $0.56 on Friday. Meyer Burger Technology has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.51.

Meyer Burger Technology AG, a technology company, provides systems and production equipment to the photovoltaic industries. It operates through Photovoltaics, Specialized Technologies, Cells, and Modules segments. The company offers cells and modules based on proprietary Heterojunction and SmartWire technologies; and solar cells and modules lines.

