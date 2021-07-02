Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,820,800 shares, a drop of 56.5% from the May 31st total of 8,788,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 196,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.4 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Meyer Burger Technology in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Meyer Burger Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MYBUF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.56. 109,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,153. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51. Meyer Burger Technology has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.64.

Meyer Burger Technology AG, a technology company, provides systems and production equipment to the photovoltaic industries. It operates through Photovoltaics, Specialized Technologies, Cells, and Modules segments. The company offers cells and modules based on proprietary Heterojunction and SmartWire technologies; and solar cells and modules lines.

