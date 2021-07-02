Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.680-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $285 million-$300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $288.90 million.Methode Electronics also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.350-$3.750 EPS.
Shares of MEI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,355. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.35. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Methode Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $23.97 and a fifty-two week high of $49.71.
Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Methode Electronics will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Methode Electronics news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $456,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 439,920 shares in the company, valued at $21,151,353.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
About Methode Electronics
Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.
