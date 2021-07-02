Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.680-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $285 million-$300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $288.90 million.Methode Electronics also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.350-$3.750 EPS.

Shares of MEI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,355. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.35. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Methode Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $23.97 and a fifty-two week high of $49.71.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Methode Electronics will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.13%.

In other Methode Electronics news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $456,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 439,920 shares in the company, valued at $21,151,353.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

