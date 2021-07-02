Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) COO Sells $456,760.00 in Stock

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $456,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 439,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,151,353.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Methode Electronics stock opened at $49.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.35. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.27. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.97 and a 52 week high of $49.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.06 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,572,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $275,933,000 after buying an additional 536,260 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,827,879 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $76,734,000 after buying an additional 16,611 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,183,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,703,000 after buying an additional 42,050 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,092,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,849,000 after buying an additional 39,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,025,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,273,000 after buying an additional 103,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

