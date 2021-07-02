Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) COO Sells $456,760.00 in Stock

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $456,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 439,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,151,353.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of Methode Electronics stock opened at $49.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.35. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.27. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.97 and a 52 week high of $49.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.06 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,572,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $275,933,000 after buying an additional 536,260 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,827,879 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $76,734,000 after buying an additional 16,611 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,183,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,703,000 after buying an additional 42,050 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,092,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,849,000 after buying an additional 39,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,025,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,273,000 after buying an additional 103,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.
Methode Electronics Company Profile
Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.
