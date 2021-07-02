Meter Governance One Day Volume Reaches $617,593.00 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for approximately $2.58 or 0.00007843 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. Meter Governance has a market cap of $5.97 million and $617,593.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000302 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000323 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Meter Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

