Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Earns “Buy” Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.60.

Mersana Therapeutics stock opened at $13.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The company has a market capitalization of $955.09 million, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.67. Mersana Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $29.09.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,779.23% and a negative return on equity of 44.42%. As a group, analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $57,838.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,319 shares in the company, valued at $469,797.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $30,591.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,325.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,424 shares of company stock worth $153,693. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRSN. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 53.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 52.2% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

