Meredith (NYSE:MDP) PT Raised to $51.00

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $41.00 to $51.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MDP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark upgraded Meredith from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Meredith from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Meredith has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Meredith stock opened at $43.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. Meredith has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $43.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 2.35.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $664.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.61 million. Meredith had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meredith will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Meredith in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meredith in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meredith by 20,680.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meredith in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Meredith in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

