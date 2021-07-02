Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $34.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.37% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Mercantile Bank Corporation serves businesses and consumers across Grand Rapids and Kent County with a full range of mortgage, lending, deposit and checking products and services in a friendly, hometown banking environment. “

Shares of Mercantile Bank stock opened at $30.53 on Wednesday. Mercantile Bank has a twelve month low of $17.09 and a twelve month high of $34.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.78. The firm has a market cap of $493.30 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.15.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $43.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Robert T. Worthington bought 3,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.56 per share, for a total transaction of $111,713.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,844.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,508,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,984,000 after buying an additional 108,664 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 557,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,115,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after buying an additional 12,590 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 123,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after buying an additional 20,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

