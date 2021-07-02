MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.80.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MeiraGTx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

NASDAQ MGTX opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $708.48 million, a PE ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.31. MeiraGTx has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 4.30.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.14). MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 413.37% and a negative return on equity of 32.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MeiraGTx will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 4,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $62,461.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,320,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,864,546.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart Naylor sold 5,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $89,361.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 434,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,557,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,552 shares of company stock worth $309,757. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGTX. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in MeiraGTx by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in MeiraGTx by 105.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MeiraGTx in the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in MeiraGTx during the 4th quarter worth $188,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in MeiraGTx by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

