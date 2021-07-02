Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in June

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Medexus Pharmaceuticals from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th.

OTCMKTS:MEDXF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.86. 3,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,915. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $7.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.05.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, which is indicated for the treatment of seasonal allergic rhinitis, perennial allergic rhinitis, and chronic spontaneous urticaria in patients 2 years of age and older.

